A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for Waikato and Coromandel. Photo / Andrew Warner

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for Waikato and Coromandel. Photo / Andrew Warner

Waikato and the Coromandel Peninsula could experience severe thunderstorms, intense downpours and hail today, says MetService.

It has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the six hours from 2pm to 8pm.

MetService said thunderstorms were expected to develop about northern regions of the North Island this afternoon and continue into the evening, producing heavy rain and hail.

“However, in areas of Auckland, Waikato, Coromandel Peninsula, and Bay of Plenty west of Rotorua, there is a moderate risk that some of the thunderstorms could become severe, producing localised downpours of 25-45 millimetres an hour.”

It said rainfall of this intensity could cause surface and/or flash flooding, “especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips”.

“Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.”

⚡ Thunderstorms are rolling in over both North and South Islands today



⚠️Severe thunderstorms are possible in upper North Island from 2pm-8pm - watch out for intense downpours and hail



⛈️Places down south could also see intense rain bursts from thunderstorm activity pic.twitter.com/GpgOjJMNXt — MetService (@MetService) November 19, 2023

MetService said if a severe thunderstorm were detected, a red thunderstorm warning would be issued.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



