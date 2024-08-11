Tara Fitzgerald (left), and Nathania Ellis both received life membership of the Waikanae Gymnastic Club.

The Waikanae Gymnastic Club has celebrated its birthday by naming two new life members, Nathania Ellis and Tara Fitzgerald, at a small function with coaches, committee members and life members present.

Ellis, who is the mother of two current gymnasts, and Fitzgerald, who is a graduate of the Ollerup International Academy in Denmark, are ex-club gymnasts who have held committee roles and coached voluntarily at the club for 10 years.

The club was opened on July 23, 1984, and club member Kay Brown said very quickly the roll built up to more than 100 children.

Waikanae School helped to get the club started by lending its gymnastic equipment, the Athletic Club lent its large crash mat to use until its season began, and generous financial donations were given by the Rotary, Lions, Lionesses, Jayceettes, 19 local businesses and a few individuals.

In the 40 years since, the club has had thousands of gymnasts, coaches, committees and supporters as a part of its journey, and it remains one of the few clubs in New Zealand where all the coaches are still volunteers.