“You just go with the flow really.”

Vic cheekily said, “One thing I like about marriage is that it’s only for life and not forever.”

On a serious note, he said both looked after each other, were hard workers, and had the freedom to do individual things.

“It has been good.”

The pair met early in their lives when Julia was in Waikanae and Vic in Reikorangi.

Vic knew Julia’s brother Seddon, who he went to Kāpiti College with, which made the connection easier.

Their dates mainly involved going to the movies in Ōtaki.

“I think it was May 19, 1962, when we first went out, and then every week to the pictures,” Julia said.

They married on June 27, 1964, at the Our Lady of Fatima Church, in Parata St, Waikanae.

Wedding day at Our Lady of Fatima Church, (from left) Mervyn Johns, Carol Greig, Charlie (Vic) Greig, Julia Greig (nee Miller).

Julia was 17, and Vic, 19.

They lived in a family bach before renting a few places and then having their own home in Sylvan Ave, Waikanae, built in 1973, where they’ve lived ever since.

There have been various highlights throughout the years, with the main one being their daughters, Maria and Michelle.

They’ve enjoyed trips to Australia, ship cruises in the Pacific Islands and around New Zealand, a 21-day tour of England, Ireland and Scotland, and campervan excursions to parts of New Zealand.

Julia’s main work was as a sewing machinist while Vic’s was civil contracting.

They’ve been heavily involved in the community too.

Julia was a Girl’s Brigade leader, a member of the Women’s Institute, and part of the Blind Foundation’s Kāpiti branch.

Vic was a member of the Waikanae Volunteer Fire Brigade and received a gold star for 25 years of service.

Maria was “super proud” of her parents and “all they have achieved as a couple”.

“What stands out is their strength as a couple.

“They have never let any outside influences change their relationship or commitment to each other.

“They have always worked together to get where they are today.

“Even when things got tough they worked it out.

“They have amazing friends and relationships and have been incredible parents, grandparents, and now great-grandparents.

“They have worked extremely hard to ensure everyone in the family is looked after and they have created unforgettable moments and memories for the family.”































