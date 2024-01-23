Levi Milldove with regular customer Glennis. Photo/ Grace Odlum

About 15 years ago, a small group of Waikanae residents arranged a weekly gathering to sell items to each other.

There were a lot of problems with that arrangement though.

Stallholders were arguing with each other over the available space, and just before Covid hit, new government regulations were implemented, meaning local markets had to abide by national standards.

Rob Noble-Beasley, who sells homemade olive oil at the market, was one of those original stallholders, and he said it was clear something had to change.

A committee was formed to regularise membership and organise the market’s operations, and Rob was elected chairman.

From that point on, the Waikanae Community Market as we know it was born.

The market aimed to provide opportunities for the Kāpiti community to raise funds, promote projects, and advertise facilities within a market atmosphere.

They quickly gained a renewable lease on a section of Waikanae Park to hold weekly markets, a licence to occupy and trade, and a Memorandum of Understanding which was signed by both members of the committee and council representatives.

Now, the market has a subscription-type service which means people can pay a yearly fee and have a guaranteed spot each week at the market.

Rob Noble-Beasley with his award-winning olive oil. Photo/ Grace Odlum

They also have spots allocated for casual stallholders and fundraisers, and if a regular stallholder doesn’t attend their spot is also given to a casual.

Levi Milldove is one of the regular stallholders.

He runs the Oxford Fresh produce stall, which supports local Horowhenua and Kāpiti growers that he said, “don’t get airtime with supermarkets”.

Levi has been selling at the market since September of 2021 and never looked back.

For him, the best part of the market is the community aspect.

“You get to speak with the consumer directly and offer them ideas and recipes.”

Getting onto that personal level with his customers is what he likes, and he said it really puts the community into community market.

“It’s about the personal touch, where you know Mrs Jones and Mrs Smith and they come back every week.

“And they look after you and you look after them.”

“It’s about putting the community in community market.”

Hogan Gill with his home-grown daffodils. Photo/ Grace Odlum

The community aspect is Kylie Hogarth’s favourite part of the market too.

Kylie is fondly known as Waikanae Community Market’s “Bacon and Egg Lady” and has been selling her bacon and egg sandwiches there since “the dark ages”.

She said there’s a good connection between the customers and stallholders, and some of her regulars get “a bit grumpy” when she’s not there.

“I think it’s like a real community.”

Carol and John Hutchings, who have been selling greeting and photography cards at the market for several years, agree with Kylie that the friendliness of both the vendors and customers is a great aspect of the market.

It’s clear the community feel is an important part of the Waikanae Market, and beekeeper Cole Mellor agrees.

He sells his locally-made honey at the market and enjoys interacting with other Waikanae locals.

“It’s like taking time off from work, coming here to see everyone.”

Hogan Gill also enjoys seeing people at the market.

Hogan, who is a marriage celebrant by career, grows daffodils in Ōhau seasonally and sells them at the market.

He also donates quite a few flowers to the Cancer Society.

He’s been selling at the market every daffodil season for the past five years and said his clientele is the best part of the market.

“They’re all darlings.”

Mike Hart with some of his second-hand books. Photo/ Grace Odlum

Second-hand bookseller Mike Hart also said the regular clientele are what makes the market special.

He started selling his own books at the market seven years ago, but when his customers started asking for certain books, he started taking requests too.

“I looked at all the other markets and this seemed to be the best one.”

He hasn’t looked back since.

Anne Larkin started selling her crocheted creations at the market after a trip to South Africa where she saw a poached rhino.

It inspired her to sponsor two dogs at the Mankwe Wildlife Reserve, and all the money she gets from her stall goes to them to help save rhinos from being poached.

“I got upset and angry, and then I thought ‘This is all a waste of energy, what can I do that’s practical’.”

During her time at the market, she, like the other stallholders, also developed friendships with other stallholders and customers, especially her neighbouring vendor Wendy, who also raises money for poached rhinos and other animals in Africa.

Helen Whitby was one of the very first stallholders at the market, and she’s now the market organiser.

Since she organises where everyone’s stalls will go, she’s got to know a lot of the stallholders personally and said they’re all very close.

“It’s like a family here. Over the years we’ve had stallholders go into hospital and things like that, and everyone rallies together and sends them stuff.

“Waikanae doesn’t have much,” she said, and that’s why it’s so important to have a community-based event.

- This article appears in the latest Celebrating Kāpiti spring/summer magazine.