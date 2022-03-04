Waikanae Surf Club's Lucy Cameron with the beach wheelchair. Photo / Rosalie Willis

All visitors to Waikanae Beach can now access the beach.

All visitors - including those with physical disabilities who are often excluded from experiencing the beautiful coast Kāpiti has been blessed with.

The Waikanae Boating Club and Waikanae Surf Club have come together with members of the community and the Waikanae Community Board to raise funds for a beach wheelchair.

The chair will enable wheelchair-bound people or those unable to walk long distances or on uneven ground, a chance to visit the beach.

The beach wheelchair is available for everyone. Photo / Rosalie Willis

Costing $8000, the chair is specifically designed for beach application with a stainless steel frame and fittings, waterproof canvas-type fabric and large low-pressure rubber wheels for manoeuvring on the sand.

"It started with us at the Waikanae Surfing Club having two young boys as part of a family membership who are both wheelchair-bound," said Greg Shaw.

"One of the mums had mentioned trying to access a beach wheelchair but there was only one she could find in the Wellington region."

Located at Freyberg Pool in Oriental Bay, the chair is available to hire, but the only option was using it there or picking it up with a trailer to borrow.

"Discussing it with some Waikanae Boat Club representatives they suggested it could be a good fit for the community and with some funding they had available through the Fishing for Youth section of the boat club, the wheels were in motion."

Applying for funding from the Waikanae Community Board, Greg said their response was positive, with the board giving them $3000 to start the process.

The balance was then made up with funds from the Fishing for Youth section of the club.

The idea is for the chair to be available free of charge to anyone who is disabled, elderly, or who cannot currently get down to the beach and the water.

"We have a couple of families who have kids with disabilities, but it's also for those people that are getting older, who used to swim at the beach all the time but are now unable to get down," Waikanae Surf Club's Lucy Cameron said.

The club is still working on a booking process and is asking for volunteers who are willing to be available to meet people at the boat club to access the chair.

The chair will be available seven days a week, for a flexible amount of time on a case-by-case basis.

Contact Greg Shaw at greg-van@xtra.co.nz if you would like to volunteer or use the chair.