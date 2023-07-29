A suspect was arrested this morning after trying to flee police on foot.

Waihi police have taken one man into custody following two alleged assaults and reports of wilful damage to property today.

A police spokesperson said they were made aware of a man with a weapon at around 11am.

It appears he was involved in two alleged assaults and wilful damage including a broken window and a broken security camera.

One person received minor to moderate injuries and another received moderate to serious injuries in the incidents, with one on Montrose Rd and the other at a commercial premises on Tauranga Rd.

The person with serious injuries was taken by ambulance to Waikato Hospital, said Hato Hone St John.

A man was arrested at the intersection of Gilmour St and Johnston St around 11.30 am after attempting to flee police on foot.

The 24-year-old is due to appear in Hamilton District Court next week and police are considering charges.