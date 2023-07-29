Waihi police have taken one man into custody following two alleged assaults and reports of wilful damage to property today.
A police spokesperson said they were made aware of a man with a weapon at around 11am.
It appears he was involved in two alleged assaults and wilful damage including a broken window and a broken security camera.
One person received minor to moderate injuries and another received moderate to serious injuries in the incidents, with one on Montrose Rd and the other at a commercial premises on Tauranga Rd.
The person with serious injuries was taken by ambulance to Waikato Hospital, said Hato Hone St John.
A man was arrested at the intersection of Gilmour St and Johnston St around 11.30 am after attempting to flee police on foot.
The 24-year-old is due to appear in Hamilton District Court next week and police are considering charges.