Police have intercepted packages containing methamphetamine disguised as macadamia nuts.

An attempt to smuggle drugs into New Zealand disguised as packs of macadamia nuts has been busted by New Zealand Customs.

Parcels containing methamphetamine and pseudoephedrine, one of the key ingredients in methamphetamine, were traced to Waihī, Whangārei, Lower Hutt and Auckland.

Nearly 30kg of methamphetamine was seized between November 2024 and April this year.

Between November 2024 and April of this year, Customs uncovered the attempted importation of 25 packages containing nearly 30kg of the drugs sent by mail and air freight.

The total quantity seized has an estimated street value of over $9 million and could have caused around $32m in potential harm to New Zealand.