The scavengers give their best dotterel impersonation.

Waihī Beach families and friends embraced their inner Sherlock Holmes late last month.

The annual Great Waihī Beach Scavenger Hunt involved teams solving clues and conquering challenges in and around Waihī Beach.

Among the hidden gems were the Trig Trail, the driftwood heart sculpture in Bowentown and the charming Athenree Homestead.

Waihī Beach events and promotions co-ordinator Matt Nicholson says it surpassed previous records with a surge in registrations.

Stranger danger photo winner - take a photo with an unsuspecting shopper.

“We had a fantastic turnout and a day full of creativity. The event captured the spirit of adventure and showcased the best of Waihī Beach.’’

Three teams, drawn at random from those who successfully solved the clues and challenges, had the opportunity to unearth cash. Buried within the sand were prizes of $750, $500, and $250, with the team Ghost of Africa claiming the top prize.