Flooding in Browns Drive at the end of Mayor View Terrace. Video / Mandie Thompson

Waihī Beach pensioners were waist-deep in water in their homes after the “heavens just opened” causing flash flooding on Monday.

Civil Defence teams were out at first light today assessing the damage caused by the flooding that forced up to 50 people from their homes.

Western Bay of Plenty Council said 60mm of rain fell in one hour with 27 people evacuated including elderly residents rescued by firefighters when the water reached their windows.

The pensioner housing on Beach Rd had been one of the worst-hit areas, with 11 out of the 19 units flooded. Most evacuees found accommodation with family overnight, but three elderly people and one family on holiday were put up in a local camping ground.

RSA Waihi Beach club manager Mel Gearon was at the office when there were a few “claps of thunder” and the “heavens just opened”.

“It just flooded all these places.”

She said authorities were able to help get pensioners out of the flats with the water waist-deep in some of the homes, she said.

Gearon said it was not uncommon for water to build up around the flats but, to her knowledge, this was the first time the water had gone through them with the same volumes. She said firefighters helped rescue some people while others just walked out.

Some residents were also reluctant to leave and eventually left with the water knee-deep and authorities telling them they needed to get out.

The power had not been isolated yet, which increased the danger, she said.

Part of the reluctance was due to trying to salvage personal belongings such as hearing aids and phone chargers.

“They left with the clothes on their back.”

Fire and Emergency received a report at 2.03pm of a car stuck in flood waters at Waihi Beach. Photo / Supplied

She said the pensioners were all “pretty good” considering and locals helped them, as they would with anyone else in need.

“More than 50 per cent of our population is 65-plus and they’re all sort of involved in groups or clubs … they’re all sort of known to each other.”

Her phone had also been inundated with people offering their homes, manpower or anything else that was needed.

Gearon said it was lucky the water drained quickly and there was no silt as there was in Hawkes Bay earlier this year with Cyclone Gabrielle.

Damage assessments under way

Western Bay of Plenty District Council civil defence controller Peter Watson said floodwaters receded quickly on Monday afternoon, and teams were taking a closer look at the affected properties.

“Our Rapid Building Unit guys are going to assess the pensioner units and any other buildings that need to be assessed as to whether they are habitable at the moment”.

He said a welfare team would also check in with each person displaced by the flood and work out their long-term needs.

Water had been up to the windowsills so there was likely to be “a lot of mess” inside, he said.

He said it appeared to be a very localised downpour which caught everyone by surprise.

“A lot of locals said they had never experienced [a downpour] like that before. It’s pretty hard to predict the weather to that level in this country with the radar systems we have.”

Western Bay council today said in a statement the Trig Walkway was closed while an assessment was carried out and the Trig Walkway carpark was closed due to severe damage.

“The walkway bridge near the surf life-saving club has been severely undermined and a structural engineer has been called in to undertake an assessment. Again, please stay away for now.

“We are also getting a geotechnical engineer to assess the Earth Dam.”

The council said if residents needed to report any damage to us, please ring them on 0800 926 732 or report it via Antenno App.

Some people were crying

Jack Kayes, 11, said they were at school and the weather did not seem that bad until about 1.30pm.

“It started getting heavier,” he said, before the thunder and lightning started.

He said everyone was “freaking out” and “some people were crying”.

He said the fields were flooding and he was also nervous.

By the end of the day, the rain had cleared but “everything was flooded” and they were wading through water.

Waihī Beach resident Sue Lemon said she could not get to her home near the surf club for about two hours and went back to work.

“It was the pensioners that have come off the worst ... they need to be relocated into other areas, which is sad.”

She said there were other properties badly affected at the Northend.

Flooding in Waihī Beach. Photo / Alex Cairns

She had lived in the area for 34 years and said yesterday was the most rain she had seen there in such a short time.

“It was a lot of rain.”

She said while their backyard had some flooding, she was more concerned for the people across the road who were hit “quite bad”.

She said the water dispersed quickly but left a bit to clean-up for the community.

She said the water had also damaged the road near the roundabout and there was debris and mud lying around.

A staff member at a business, who would not be named, said yesterday was “a terrible experience”.

He said there were three staff members in the business at the time.

Below the store is an underground garage where all the stock is kept, which has flooded before so a system was installed to pump water out.

Flooding at Waihī Beach. Photo / Supplied

”It didn’t cope well,” he said of the system.

The staff went to the garage and saw a bit of water and started trying to move as much stock as high as they could hoping the motor would kick in soon and the water would be drained.

”The tank was so full, the motor didn’t cope with the amount of water that came in.”

Within five minutes, the water had filled the garage up to the height of a pallet.

He said it was too soon to know how much stock had been lost, but it didn’t appear to be as much as previous flooding. He said most of the clean-up happened last night and it was lucky there was no damage to the store.

He said it was “lucky” the rain stopped, “otherwise it would have been a disaster”.

- Additional reporting by RNZ