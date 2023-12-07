Fiery day in the House as Parliament gets back to business, Cook Strait cost blowout lands with the Finance Minister and how Auckland Council is addressing crime in the city in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / Interislander / AP / Parliament TV / NZHerald

A person has died and another was taken to hospital after a boat capsized off Auckland’s Waiheke Island last night.

A rescue operation was mounted around 7.20pm, with the Westpac rescue helicopter and police Eagle helicopter plucking two people from the water in Whites Bay and transferring them on to the Trillian Trust Rescue boat, a coastguard spokesperson said.

Volunteers immediately got to work providing medical assistance to the two people, one of whom has since died.

The other person was transported to hospital for observation.

A spokesperson said the Waiheke coastguard was working to recover the capsized boat.

The death has been referred to the Coroner, a police spokesperson said.

The incident came soon after the death of 48-year-old South Auckland man Lee Douglas Perry, who was found dead in the water surrounding Waiheke Island.

Perry was located deceased at Waiheke Island on Wednesday, November 15.

Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Allan said Perry had travelled to Waiheke Island earlier in the week for work.

Lee Douglas Perry, 48, from South Auckland was found dead near Waiheke Island on November 15.

His burned-out car was found 14km away from his body. While initially treating his death as “unexplained”, last week police said they were no longer treating his death as suspicious and were making inquiries on behalf of the Coroner.

The investigation into the circumstances of the dead man’s vehicle and how it came to become crashed and burnt-out remained ongoing. However, police were treating this, and his death, as two separate incidents.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.