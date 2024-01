More details emerge as Police continue to probe a New Year’s Day shooting, meet France’s next and youngest-ever prime minister plus why The Warehouse is ruffling feathers in the egg market in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

Plumes of smoke were seen on the Waitematā harbour after a Waiheke ferry got into trouble this morning.

A Fullers spokesperson said a fault was noticed onboard the boat and one engine was shut down which caused the smoke.

There was no fire and no danger to passengers and the ferry safely berthed, the spokesperson said.

A vessel on the Waitematā Harbour appears to be on fire with smoke streaming out the back of it. Photo / Mel Abbott

An onlooker spotted the smoke from the shore.

They said it appeared the Waiheke ferry looked “like it was having fire or engine issues”.