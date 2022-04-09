Photo / NZME

Police have confirmed to the Herald they are investigating after a Wellington woman reported finding what appeared to be a human skull in her garden.

"The police are here because we dug up a human skull and the rest of the body may also be in our garden," the resident posted today on social media, adding that the skull appeared to be "pretty old".

A police spokesperson confirmed officers were called today to a property in Wadestown, a northern suburb in Wellington, after receiving a report of possible human remains.

"Police are making initial inquiries," the spokesperson said, declining further comment on the matter.