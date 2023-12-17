The Voyle & Co team with Kāpiti Community Foodbank manager Jill Mason (third from right).

Christmas might be a little bit merrier for some Kāpiti locals now that the Kāpiti Community Foodbank has presents to give out.

Kāpiti-based real estate agency Voyle & Co held a massive Give a Present Drive over the past month, getting the community to bring gifts into its office for the food bank, and for every gift received, the agency promised to donate one too.

Mike Voyle, who owns the company with his wife Audra, said they visited the food bank a few months ago and loved the cause – so they decided to get on board and help.

“It just really touched us - how many they’re needing to help and the support they need.”

Voyle & Co formed a partnership with the food bank, and learned there was a pretty big gap – they wanted Christmas presents to gift clients.

Voyle & Co got to advertising and was thrilled with the community support.

“We’ve been absolutely blown away by the stories and generosity.”

He said people from all walks of life donated presents and all were particularly appreciative that Voyle & Co would also be donating.

He recalled one 13-year-old who had saved up a third of his pocket money to give to charity throughout the year.

The 13-year-old bought toys he would have liked to donate to Voyle & Co because he knew it would also donate a gift.

The Voyle & Co team with all the gifts.

Other people would also buy and donate things they themselves would like, while others came in with shopping bags full of gifts.

Voyle & Co’s office manager Sara Hayward said the agency donated more than 450 gifts, including a scooter, arts and crafts, toys, balls, games, toiletries, food items and books. Voyle & Co now plans to continue working with the food bank throughout the next year.

Mike said there was always a fear that people won’t get behind such a drive.

“People have got to get out there and get over that and give it a go.

“Let’s just change the focus and shine the light on organisations that need support.”

Kāpiti Community Food Bank manager Jill Mason said Voyle & Co’s donation would have a huge impact.

It’s been a busy month for the food bank, with December being a very expensive month for a lot of people, and Jill thought the donation would help ease the financial stress on people.

The gifts have been wrapped and sorted into age groups by the Voyle & Co team, so Jill just needs to compile the ages of people in their clients’ families and volunteers will put the gifts in the parcels they make up.