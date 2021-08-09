Volunteers honoured with community awards in Kāpiti

The Community and Civic Awards winners at Te Raukura ki Kāpiti. Photo / Mark Coote

Fifteen Kāpiti volunteer groups and individuals were honoured last week for their part in keeping our communities connected and strong throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year the annual Kāpiti Coast Civic Awards were once again paired with the Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards to honour the outstanding people who make our neighbourhoods and communities the special places they are.

Mayor K. Gurunathan said the awards night was particularly poignant as council and the wider community have been waiting to celebrate these volunteer groups and individuals.

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor K. Gurunathan with Mayoral Award winner Rupene Waaka at the Community and Civic Awards at Te Raukura ki Kāpiti. Photo / Mark Coote

"The awards were paused last year due to the pandemic, so it was great to at last recognise those who, through their service and commitment, have had such a positive impact on our communities at such an integral time.

"Covid-19 has brought social and economic challenges to many in our district.

"I have no doubt that without the mahi of these groups and individuals the impacts would be far greater.

"Kindness is what these recipients have in common.

"Whether they're creating communities around home-cooked soup, rugby league or the arts, or making Kāpiti a greater place to live by stepping up to fill a gap or lend a helping hand — it all comes from a place of kindness.

"I'm so grateful to have these wonderful people making a difference in our district."

Wellington Airport brand and sponsorship manager Jo Maxwell said, "It's great to join with Wellington Community Trust and Kāpiti Coast District Council to recognise all the wonderful ways community groups in Kāpiti have been supporting their communities and risen to the challenges of the past 18 months.

"We look forward to the Kāpiti winners joining us for the regional community award finals later in the year".

The Civic Awards are council's highest honour for individual residents and groups who've made a lasting impact in the community.

Based on public nominations, the council gives awards for exemplary service or leadership in their community.

Helen Keivom, Joseph Wiata, Peter Blackler, and Cobblers Lunch Group received this year's Civic Awards, while Rupene Waaka was honoured with the Mayoral Award.

The Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards recognise the contributions made by community groups in six categories: arts and culture, education and child/youth development, health and wellbeing, heritage and environment, sport and leisure, and the rising star category for emerging groups.

Winners and those highly commended in the awards were:

Arts and culture

Highly commended: Coast Access Radio

Winner: Pickle Pot Be-In

Education and child/youth development

Highly commended: SeniorNet Kapiti

Winner: Te Ara Korowai

Health and wellbeing

Highly commended: Ōtaki Foodbank and Ōtaki St John Shuttle

Winner: L'Arche Kapiti

Heritage and environment

Winner: Zero Waste Ōtaki

Sport and leisure

Highly commended: Community Sports Bank (Wellington City Mission)

Winner: Kapiti Bears Rugby League Club

Rising star

Highly commended: Pickle Pot Be-In

Winner: Zero Waste Ōtaki

Supreme award: Te Ara Korowai