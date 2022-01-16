Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern on the volcanic eruption near Tonga

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will this afternoon give an update on the Government's response to the crisis unfolding in Tonga following the volcanic eruption and tsunami.

She'll be joined by Defence Minister Peeni Henare, and Minister of Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio at 3pm in Auckland.

In an Instagram post, Ardern images of the volcanic eruption are "hugely concerning".

"Communication has a result of the eruption has been difficult, but our defence force team and Ministry of Foreign Affairs [MFAT] are working as we speak to establish what's needed and how we can help," Ardern said.

Officials have already mobilised the first phase of the Government's response.

A spokeswoman from MFAT said "damage assessments are currently under way, and New Zealand has formally agreed to provide assistance".

"An NZDF P3 Orion is on standby to provide aerial surveillance as soon as atmospheric conditions allow," they said.

"The New Zealand High Commission in Nuku'alofa is monitoring the situation closely and is in contact with local authorities."

The spokeswoman said there were currently no official reports of injuries or deaths, but cautioned that current communications are limited.

The government has made an initial $500,000 available to respond to requests from the Tongan Government as they are made.

Currently, 30 New Zealanders are registered on SafeTravel as being in Tonga. MFAT advised New Zealanders in Tonga to " follow the advice of the local authorities, including any tsunami evacuation orders".

Leader of the opposition Chris Luxon said his "thoughts are with our friends in Tonga, suffering the devastation of a tsunami on their shores".

In a tweet, he said the "Tongan people are well known for their strong sense of family and community. I have no doubt that Tonga will show the world just how strong they are in the coming days."

MFAT said New Zealanders requiring consular assistance should contact the New Zealand Consular Assistance line on +64 99 20 20 20.

They warned that communications links with Tonga have been disrupted so New Zealanders may have difficulties contacting their whānau in Tonga at this time.