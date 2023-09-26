Viva turns 25 - don't miss the special gloss issue in today's NZ Herald.

New Zealand’s leading fashion, beauty, food, design and lifestyle publication, Viva, is proudly celebrating 25 years of captivating storytelling, innovation and cultural influence with a special gloss issue in today’s NZ Herald.

Since its first edition in the NZ Herald, Viva has continued to grow and evolve, providing audiences across the country with the very best lifestyle content across multiple platforms.

From the release of their award-winning app in 2014 to live Viva Sessions events, podcasts, the launch of the Viva Premium digital subscription platform, and the introduction of Viva Local Life in New Zealand Media and Entertainment’s regional newspapers across the country, Viva remains at the forefront of media innovation.

In Viva’s special 25-year anniversary edition out today, readers are invited to journey through the evolution of the popular publication over the past quarter-century and celebrate the brilliant creative minds, artists, chefs, entrepreneurs and designers who have enriched Viva’s content and the lives of Kiwis.

Viva editor Amanda Linnell says she’s proud of the role it has played in the lives of New Zealanders – evolving from a weekly pull-out magazine in the NZ Herald to become a hugely successful, popular and respected multi-platform media brand.

“Viva has always had a strong commitment to premium lifestyle journalism and being a leader in celebrating Aotearoa’s creativity and culture. I’m proud to have been part of its awesome legacy – building a strong foundation, offering fantastic experiences for our loyal readers, along with innovative opportunities for our valued advertisers,” Linnell says.

NZME’s chief content officer (publishing) Murray Kirkness says Viva has emerged as a trusted voice in our cultural conversation, pushing boundaries in lifestyle journalism and connecting with a passionate audience.

“From the magazine’s pages to Viva.co.nz, Viva Premium, podcasts, videos, and live events, Viva is a brand that is constantly evolving to meet the changing needs of its audiences. We’re proud of its loyal following nationwide, with more than 260,000 readers of our weekly magazine in the NZ Herald, as well as thousands of online readers and subscribers to Viva Premium.”

Viva’s special 25-year anniversary gloss issue is available in today’s NZ Herald, with additional content available at Viva.co.nz.



