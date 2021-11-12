Visual storytelling raises money for environmental charities

Icy flight: emperor penguin by Paul Nicklen

One of the most encouraging things to come out of COP26 so far is the recognition that we cannot think of the Earth's climate in isolation and that to preserve the biosphere is a large step along the path to preventing runaway climate change.

The commitment by most of the planet's nations to halt widespread deforestation by 2030 acknowledges that forests, and other natural environments are inextricably linked to climate, and change in one will result in change to the other.

Chameleon by Shannon Wild

Wildlife photographer Ami Vitale has spent the past few decades documenting the constant struggle of the biosphere, mainly through large animals on the African continent, facing constant threats from habitat loss, human encroachment and direct attacks and those posed by a fast-changing climate. Her award-winning work often features in National Geographic and many other prestigious publications around the globe, bringing beautifully evocative images to an audience that is aware of the importance of preserving wild areas.

Rhinos and Warriors by Ami Vitale

In between filming wildlife features, including the relocation of a group of Rothschild's giraffe marooned on a rocky island in the middle of western Kenya's Lake Baringo this year, Vitale has also raised over US$2 million through the sale of photographic prints, $10 downloads for a film for World Elephant Day and individual donations.

"I am honestly astounded at the power of visual storytelling," says Vitale. "It's what drives me to keep doing this work."

Vitale's latest project - timed to coincide with COP26 - is the sale of photographic prints from more than 100 of the world's best wildlife and environment photographers, which aims to raise funds for four charities whose work helps preserve the environment and tackle the problems that climate change brings.

Orangutan by Andrew Suryono

The initiative, called Vital Impact, is a women-led non-profit that provides financial assistance and amplifies the narrative of community-oriented organisations dedicated to protecting and preserving human and wildlife habitats. It is a collaboration with visual journalist Eileen Mignoni.

Vitale says, "The photographs from all the artists in this initiative are diverse but the one thing they all have in common is a shared commitment to the environment."

The purchase of these fine art prints," directly supports grassroots organisations across the globe, who work tirelessly to sustain our planet," she says.

Self portrait by Jane Goodall

Dr Jane Goodall DBE, the world's foremost expert on chimpanzees, has also contributed prints, including a self-portrait, as well as two other images showing the remarkable lives of chimpanzees that she has been working to protect for over 60 years.

Goodall, in a video promotion for Vital Impact recalls setting up her iconic self-portrait shot in 1962 during her ground-breaking study of chimpanzees that featured in National Geographic.

"I'm sure I speak for all of the photographers whose prints are for sale when I thank Ami and the Vital Impact team for their commitment for helping photographers and their passion for wildlife," Goodall says in the video.

And in the spirit of sustainability the printing, web-hosting and packaging are all carbon-neutral and work towards minimising their negative impacts on the environment with tree plantings, recycling materials and active investment in projects that aim to mitigate and reverse the effects of climate change.

Polar Bear by Andy Mann

"We are incredibly grateful to our photographic partners, who generously donated their images to this sale," Vitale says." Their profound, global commitment to the conservation and documentation of this planet conveys the urgency of safeguarding our world.

"While working with established visual artists, Vital Impacts fundraising sales elevates and fosters under-represented photographic talent. Together, our voices cultivate tomorrow's visual pioneers."

https://vitalimpacts.org/