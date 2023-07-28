Jayden Morgan was described by his lawyer as an “enigma” whose life went awry when he misused drugs and alcohol. Photo / Otago Daily Times

A Dunedin man has been labelled an enigma by his lawyer after more violent, random offending.

Jayden John Lee Morgan, 26, started experimenting with synthetic cannabis when he was 16, a decision that turned him from a high-achieving pupil to a serial offender, landing him in the Dunedin District Court last week for another spree of erratic crimes.

On March 23, Morgan was sentenced to 18 months’ intensive supervision and 200 hours’ community work after he targeted Asian women outside the dentistry school, pricking them with an unknown sharp object while dressed in heavy layers of clothing.

Less than a month after the attacks, Morgan was attending a service at the Evergreen Korean Presbyterian Church of Dunedin when he was charged with intimidation, after wielding a large kitchen knife at churchgoers and the pastor and threatening to “bring gang members” back to the church.

In March, Judge Emma Smith was perplexed by the man.

“Quite frankly, there is a very disturbing undertone to your offending”, she said. “This chap has huge problems.”

Eight days after being sentenced for these crimes, Morgan was at it again.

At 8.50pm a man was outside Suburbia bar in the Octagon when Morgan approached him and asked for a cigarette.

When the victim told him he did not have any, Morgan punched him in the jaw.

Five minutes later, the defendant approached another man at Albar, asking if he could have a sip of his drink.

When he said he was “not comfortable with that”, Morgan punched him in the face, connecting with his eye.

“I will kill you, I don’t care,” Morgan said.

Counsel Rhona Daysh said the man was an “enigma” whose life went awry when he misused drugs and alcohol.

The defendant was convicted of intimidation, breaching his intensive supervision and two charges of assault.

Judge Jim Large sentenced Morgan to seven months’ jail.