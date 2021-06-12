Violent night: Police investigating homicide and disorder

Police on scene at site of fatal stabbing in Whangarei.

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a person died in Whangārei late last night.

Northland District Manager Criminal Investigations Detective Inspector Dene Begbie said a person died after an incident on Bank St.

Police are appealing for witnesses to, or footage of, this incident.

Begbie said police were called to the disorder incident at about 11.55pm.

The scene of the investigation on Bank St in downtown Whangarei. Photo / Karina Cooper

"One person received critical injuries and was taken to hospital, however passed away a short time later," Begbie said.

Police are speaking to two people in relation to this incident, he said, and an investigation is underway.

"We are speaking to witnesses and conducting a scene examination today," he said.

Police remain in the area and the scene remains cordoned off, including the lower part of Bank St, most of Vine St and the bus depot on Rose St.

An investigator taking photos on Vine St across from the investigation scene. Photo / Karina Cooper

"There is a police presence in the area as we work to understand the circumstances of this incident and ensure the community's safety," Begbie said.

Anyone who may have seen anything is asked to call the police on 105 and quote file number 210613/2169 or anonymously by phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

"Police are aware a number of people recorded parts of this incident and we would like to speak to these people and review their footage," Begbie added.

Multiple parties were also involved in another disorder incident in Massey at around 11pm last night.

Police are making inquiries into both these incidents.