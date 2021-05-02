Violent attack: Man flown to hospital, woman in custody after Mid Canterbury incident

A man has been airlifted to hospital and a woman is in police custody after a man suffered serious injuries at a property near Methven, about an hour inland from Christchurch.

He was taken by helicopter from an address on Arundel-Rakaia Gorge Rd.

"A woman believed to be involved was located in a vehicle on Main St," said a police spokeswoman.

"She has been taken into custody and is speaking with police.

"Inquiries are under way."

Methven residents said the woman was spotted in the middle of town in a crashed car.

She was visibly distressed.

They called police and local medical staff helped her.

The woman's car will be examined by police and has been cordoned off where she stopped.

Police said it was too early to speculate on what happened or say whether it was family harm-related.