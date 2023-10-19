Crowds filled Victoria Ave in Whanganui during Vintage Weekend in 2021.

People wanting to be involved in one of Whanganui’s biggest summer events need to get in quick.

Vintage Weekend returns next January, bringing with it live music, stalls, and the soapbox derby down Drews Ave.

The event’s chair, Bruce Jellyman, said there was always room for more events.

“It’s pretty easy to make something vintage-orientated somehow, like we do with the music,” he said.

“There are a lot of eighties bands. That’s vintage in our book.

“We always have new additions as we go along but we don’t want people trying to hop on board in December.”

He said 28,000 people attended this year’s event, with $4.2 million generated for the city.

That was up from 25,500 in 2021.

Last year’s edition was cancelled due to uncertainty around Covid-19.

In 2023, Vintage Weekend expanded into the Drews Ave precinct and Hooves on Drews, a hobby horsing event, also made its debut.

Accommodation was always at a premium over the weekend, Jellyman said.

Out-of-town visitor numbers were “getting up well above our capacity”.

“It’s not just the motels, it’s the Airbnbs and the campgrounds.

“You need to get in really early to book. We also encourage people to invite their families to stay with them and have a great weekend together.”

Regular features such as the classic car parade and vintage fashion show will also be returning next year.

Jellyman said now was the time to sort out vintage attire.

“You don’t have to dress up of course, but those of us who have been going every year probably have an array of stuff to wear.

“It really contributes to the whole look and feel of the weekend.”

Vintage Weekend was first held in 2012.

For more information on event registration, head to whanganuivintageweekend.nz or email info@whanganuivintageweekend.nz.

