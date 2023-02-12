Vince Cocurullo: Top five priorities for Te Tai Tokerau

Development around Marsden Point is a priority. This includes extending the rail link to Marsden Point, providing a dry dock and having cargo operations at Northport are all wins for Northland. Photo / Tania Whyte

OPINION

As you know, it’s already been a busy start to the year, with extreme weather events, the change in leadership with our former Prime Minister stepping down, and a reshuffling of priorities coming from central Government.

On January 31 we experienced Northland’s first state of emergency since 2007. This isn’t something we take lightly, and from my position within the Emergency Operations Centre I was able to see why. The organisation and co-ordination involved in managing a regional state of emergency is intense - I can’t give enough praise to those involved in our response, and can only imagine what those involved in the Auckland response went through (and are still experiencing).

Now, our Northland Mayoral Forum is asking Central Government to take note of Northland’s priorities.

Having strong infrastructure that can handle climate change is one of five key points our region made to ministers at Waitangi. I believe this is an area that needs urgent consideration, along with our connectivity, our housing, our economy and our status as a trusted partner with Central Government.

Te Taitokerau’s Mayoral Forum includes the region’s three district council mayors and regional chairman, and their chief executives. Our forum has been working since last year, refining our list of priorities to send to Government.

Connectivity

The Forum wants major road networks improved. We need a quality transport system that is safe for our community and connects Northland to Auckland. That includes funding for a four-lane Northland Expressway from Whangārei to Auckland, restoring SH1 at Mangamuka Gorge and improving Northland’s road network.

Improving our roading network, including SH1 over the Mangamuka Ranges, is a priority for the region. Photo / Supplied

Economic Hub

We have a large rural population, and our access to markets remains a challenge. The Forum wants to see more regional economic hub developments around Northland. Development around Marsden Point is a priority. Extending the rail link to Marsden point, providing a dry dock and having cargo operations at Northport are all wins for Northland. Marsden Point refinery could be re-purposed for sustainable energy production.

We also want government to continue to support the Ngawha Innovation and Enterprise Park and other similar regional education centres, as these are the growth nodes for enterprise.

Housing and associated infrastructure

The Mayoral Forum wants government’s help to address housing needs in the region. Every whānau should have access to a home that meets their needs in their community. Infrastructure must be in place to cover a range of housing needs. that includes urban areas, Papakāinga and Māori housing and community housing. We also need support from businesses to improve housing quality.





Infrastructure resilience with changing environment

The changing environment will continue to disrupt our water, land, ecosystems, people, and economy and councils will need to adapt. Everything is on the table here. Energy, transport, water, wastewater, waste, independent power generation within Northland and digital communication connectivity. Both local and central government need to work together with our local communities to build resilience.

Local government as a ‘trusted partner’ with central government

Our Northland people are the backbone of our economy and crucial to the wellbeing of the region. Northland wants to ensure that the local communities are supported by local government and enabled by central government through a strong partnership.