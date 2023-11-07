Flooding in Nuhaka in northern Hawke's Bay after heavy rainfall hit the region. Video / Martenga Hapi

A small township in northern Hawke’s Bay is reeling from a second major flood in the space of a year, which residents say is worse than Cyclone Gabrielle.

Heavy rainfall caused flooding in the small township of Nuhaka on Wednesday morning including to a handful of homes.

Wairoa Civil Defence controller Juanita Savage said 10 people were evacuated from flooded homes and vehicles in that community.

An evacuation centre had to be set up in Nuhaka while another evacuation centre was set up in Wairoa but was not required.

State Highway 2 was temporarily closed due to flooding and slips but was re-opened at 10am on Wednesday.

The Nuhaka township is located next to Nuhaka River and the flooding impacted a handful of homes, Nuhaka School, and the nearby marae.

Flooding in Nuhaka on Wednesday morning. Photo / Martenga Hapi

Nuhaka resident Carol Hapi, who is a trustee of the marae, said she had lived in the community for over 40 years.

“I’ve never seen water like this before and twice in one year is unbelievable.”

She said the flooding appeared to be worse this time around than during Cyclone Gabrielle in February, and had caused more damage to the marae.

Hapi said while her home was not flooded, the area around the marae and school was badly flooded.

She said more needed to be done around drainage as the water was still pooled hours after the flood, and it raised a question over how to make the marae more resilient to flooding in the future, which was a big part of the community.

Flooding in Nuhaka on Wednesday morning. Photo / Martenga Hapi

She said her friend’s home had been flooded twice this year alone.

Steed’s Convenience Store, in Nuhaka, owner Trevor Steed also said the flooding appeared to be worse than during Cyclone Gabrielle, and the rain was heaviest around 3am.

“It was just constant, it wasn’t spooky like Gabrielle, which had you wondering how well your roof was nailed on, but this was heavy and you thought ‘oh hell, this could cause a problem’.”

He and other community members estimated about 10 or 12 homes had been flooded either in their garages or homes.

Nuhaka School was also badly flooded again.

Flooding in Nuhaka on Wednesday morning. Photo / Martenga Hapi

“The [school] field is just a little lake. It is hard to actually believe really.”

He said the school grounds had not reopened after Cyclone Gabrielle flooded it in February, and the children had been meeting in a local church in the meantime.

He said, fortunately, it was his understanding there was no life-threatening incidents in the community during the latest floods.

He said the rain subsided around 6am on Wednesday but the flooding was not draining from around the school and marae.

Slips were also reported in Mahia.

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little said the flooding situation was being monitored, and council staff were out and about checking on conditions.

“Since Cyclone Gabrielle, heavy rain events naturally increase anxiety.

“Our district is still recovering from the February cyclone, and this amount of rain in a short timeframe can be a scary time for people.

“We have had reports of areas of the district receiving rainfall of between 150mm and 200mm overnight.

“If you can, please stay home, stay off the roads, and stay safe. If you have to travel please check journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic and the Wairoa District Council website.

“If you are feeling unsafe please call 111 immediately.”

At Pukeorapa, inland from Nuhaka and which has among the highest annual rainfall in the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council network, rainfall by late morning had exceeded 80mm since midnight, and 180mm in three days.

Several roads were closed on Wednesday around the Wairoa district including Mangapoike Rd, Mahia East Coast Rd, Glenbrook Rd, Waihua Valley Rd, Tiniroto Rd, Kinikini Rd and Mahanga Rd.



