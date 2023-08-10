Glenn Richard Black appeared in the Invercargill District Court after stealing goods worth $10,000.

An Invercargill man who stole thousands of dollars worth of goods will not have to pay back a single cent.

Glenn Richard Black, 45, appeared in the Invercargill District Court this week on 16 charges, including shoplifting, burglary and taking vehicles.

Judge Michelle Duggan sentenced him to 19 months’ imprisonment.

“I’m not going to make reparation orders and I recognise that that will be frustrating and disappointing for those victims,” she said.

“I can see no prospect of you being able to pay anything in the next two years towards the goods that you have stolen.”

The defendant had taken items, including vehicles, with a combined value of about $10,000.

The court heard Black had a further outstanding $15,000 in reparation relating to prior offending.

Court documents described the man as “a prolific dishonesty offender”.

Black had stolen from many Invercargill stores, but on February 17 he asked his mother for help, claiming his things had been stolen, trespassing her property in the process.

Counsel Megan Waller said thecrimes were committed out of desperation fuelled by his drug addiction, Waller said.

Judge Duggan accepted this and acknowledged the defendant had been living “day to day”.

“You were transient at the time you were arrested for this offending,” she said.

Black had engaged in restorative justice with his mother and had written apologies to his victims, the court heard.

The judge said even if an address became available for Black, an electronically monitored sentence would not be suitable unless it was served at a residential rehabilitation facility.