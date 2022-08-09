A vicious brawl breaks out on central Auckland streets late Saturday night. Video / Supplied

Frightening footage has emerged of a vicious brawl involving a score of young people that broke out in Auckland's CBD over the weekend.

The brawl took place across the road from the former Auckland central police station and directly outside Radio New Zealand (RNZ) late on Saturday night.

At the start of the video a group can be seen fighting on the street while another small group are going at each other on the footpath.

Suddenly there were more than four separate fights occurring and in one, a person was dragged out on to the road.

This then turns into one large brawl and those involved can be seen brutally punching, pulling and jumping on each other.

Meanwhile, two others continue to fight outside of the large group and at one point they briefly spill out on to the street which causes a passing vehicle to sound its horn in warning.

The large group continued to brawl up the steps of the RNZ building.

In the video, a few people can be seen trying to break up the fighting but moments later two of the group members started punching each other and the brawl was back into full swing resulting in one person falling down the stairs and another being thrown to the ground and then stomped on.

The video lasts for nearly two minutes and screams can be heard throughout.

At the end, most of the group began to disperse.

Police have been contacted for comment.