Dennis Walter says firefighting as a career is a rewarding experience. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Saving lives and helping people through their worst days is what defines the role of firefighters across Aotearoa, and that’s a sentiment shared by Ruawai firefighter Dennis Walter.

At 71 years old, he is one of the country’s oldest serving firefighters and works fulltime for the Ruawai Volunteer Fire Brigade.

In his two decades of service, he had spent countless hours attending thousands of callouts, which ranged from dousing fires to helping with medical emergencies and natural disaster responses.

“I just love doing what I do best and wish I could continue it forever. But it seems that time is catching up with me, and [it] would be good to see more people join in and lend a hand,” Walter said.

The brigade had about 15 active volunteers, but needed more to reduce the overall workload.

“Often, several of our guys get tied up with things such as farming or personal matters, leaving the remaining few to deal with incidents.

“So, if I had to put a number [on it], maybe having 20 more volunteers would be good. We do have recruits come through school, but only temporarily as they leave for work outside the area.”

The thought of serving his community is what inspires 71-year-old Dennis Walter to keep going. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Forty years ago, the firefighter moved from Auckland to Northland with his late wife after she got a teaching job at one of the schools in the region.

The Waiheke Island-born Walter didn’t expect to stay long, but his job at the power company Northpower saw him work for 16 years before he was made redundant.

He was still in his late 40s when he was given the boot, but found a newfound enthusiasm when he officially joined the Ruawai brigade around the same time.

“What worked in my favour was that I was already accustomed to attending house fires or anything endangering the power system. So, it wasn’t like a difficult decision or step for me, and it has been 24 years ever since.”

Despite being short of volunteers, the need to help and protect the community is what inspired him to “carry on”.

“I like assisting people and just being of some use,” he said.

For a volunteer like him, every day was living a normal life - until the siren sounded.

Within no time, those available to attend would gear up in their tunics, helmets and equipment.

Walter said every year, they respond to at least 100 callouts.

Several of their especially intensive assists this year were during Cyclone Gabrielle this February, he recalled.

“We helped people move out because of all the flooding that was happening then. Other duties included keeping the road clear and putting up barriers where needed.”

He said the cool thing about being a firefighter was the camaraderie a person builds over time.

“You get to know [other volunteers’] families and soon realise that everyone has a lot in common, and [you] become very close.

“When my wife died two years ago, my crew and their family supported me throughout, and you can’t put a price on such a bond.”

The firefighter said all the first-timers would be given full comprehensive training in Auckland.

While he was still not ready to hang his boots up anytime soon, he would love to hand over the mantle to some younger recruits.

As his parting message, he said: “You won’t know if you don’t give it a go. You’d be quite surprised how many people have just tried firefighting and later taken it [up] as a fulltime career.”

Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.