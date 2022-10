A vehicle fire blocked all southbound lanes on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway about 3.20pm today.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said the fire is just after the Cavendish Rd off-ramp on State Highway 20.

The transport authority is asking motorists to use alternative routes.

The fire is currently under control, and one lane has been since reopened.

UPDATE 3:20PM

The fire is now under control and one lane is open past the scene. Merge right with care and expect southbound delays on #SH20 from Massey Rd. ^LB https://t.co/5Lgq4ypNbV — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) October 11, 2022