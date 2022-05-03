Voyager 2021 media awards
Vehicle goes down bank in serious crash in Kumara, West Coast

The single-vehicle crash on the Taramakau River Bridge (SH6) was reported to police just before 5.20am. Photo / Google Maps

NZ Herald

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Kumara this morning.

The single-vehicle crash on the Taramakau Highway (SH6) was reported to police just before 5.20am.

Police say the vehicle has gone down a bank and indications suggest people have been injured.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

The single-vehicle crash on the Taramakau Highway (SH6) is on the Taramakau River Bridge. Photo / Supplied
