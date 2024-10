Police are on the scene of a fire in Waikiwi, Invercargill after a car crashed into a property, starting the blaze.

One person is in a serious condition after a car crashed into an Invercargill building, sparking a fire.

Emergency services were called to Hoffman Court, Waikiwi, on Wednesday afternoon.

“It appears a vehicle has gone into a property and collided with something like an outdoor heat pump unit, which has then caught fire,” a police spokesperson told the Herald.