Fire and Emergency said the fire was in the Waimate area. Photo / Bevan Conley

A number of buildings are under threat and a state highway has been closed after a South Island vegetation blaze.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Daryl Nixon said the fire was in the Waimate area, south of Timaru.

“We’ve got the State Highway closed at this point in time due to smoke over the road,” said Nixon.

