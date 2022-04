Firefighters were called to a vegetation fire on Papakura-Clevedon Rd in Ardmore this afternoon. Photo / Newshub

Firefighters are battling a two-hectare vegetation fire in southeast Auckland.

They were called to the fire on Papakura-Clevedon Rd in Ardmore about 4pm.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Josh Pennefather says about 20 firefighters, five appliances and two helicopters are in attendance.

No properties are under threat and all people are accounted for.