Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Vaughn Davis: Watercare advert ‘outrage’ just a social media misstep

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
A social media post shared on Watercare's platforms has been labelled as 'sexist' after suggesting women should take shorter showers. Photo / Watercare

A social media post shared on Watercare's platforms has been labelled as 'sexist' after suggesting women should take shorter showers. Photo / Watercare

OPINION

Did you hear the news? Auckland Council-owned outfit Watercare stopped traffic this week by publishing a social media post that encouraged “ladies” (I’ll come back to that) to spend less time in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand