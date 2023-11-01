Whakaari Management Ltd found guilty on health and safety charge, window of opportunity for first-home buyers starting to close and Deep Creek in liquidation as industry hit by excise increases. Video / NZ Herald

A wanted man subject to a high-profile search by police absconded from an Auckland rehabilitation facility more than two months ago.

On Tuesday, police issued a plea with a photo asking for the public’s help to locate Vardacie Hohepa, 24, wanted to arrest for breaching his parole conditions.

This followed a social media appeal on September 11 which failed to generate any useful leads.

Inquiries by the Herald reveal he absconded from a rehabilitation house in the city on August 21, breaching the conditions of his release to remain at the facility overnight.

It was not a custodial or locked-up facility and there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing or culpability on the part of the provider.

A warrant for his arrest was issued at the Auckland District Court the day he absconded.

He remained at large at time of publication.

The provider declined to comment when approached by the Herald, citing privacy

Police are appealing for information from the public on 24-year-old Vardacie Hohepa’s whereabouts. Photo / New Zealand Police

Hohepa was granted parole following a July 20 hearing at Auckland South Correctional Facility, where he was serving a prison term of two-and-a-half years for an aggravated robbery.

A Parole Board decision said Hohepa had made significant progress and the Board had agreed to release him on August 8 to a property whose name was withheld in the decision.

The Herald understands the home was a rehabilitation facility in suburban Auckland where he was meant to undertake treatment for up to and possibly beyond 12 months.

Hohepa was subject to 12 special release conditions. They included requirements to remain at the facility from 11pm to 7am each day and to participate in any treatment or counselling required by his probation officer.

He was required not to communicate or associate with anyone associated with the Mongrel Mob. Hohepa’s social media profiles show he is from Kawerau and associated with the Mongrel Mob.

Other conditions covered directions not to use or possess alcohol or drugs and an electronic monitoring requirement for six months.

Police said Hohepa is actively avoiding arrest and has links to the Counties Manukau and Whakatāne areas.

Anyone with information on Hohepa’s whereabouts was asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 230822/3080.

It is not the only high-profile police manhunt in Auckland this week. Police are also still seeking Dariush Talagi, wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on Queen St in August.

George Block is an Auckland-based reporter with a focus on police, the courts, prisons and defence. He joined the Herald in 2022 and has previously worked at Stuff in Auckland and the Otago Daily Times in Dunedin.







