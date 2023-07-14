Ramraiders hit the My Blitz vape store on Lake Rd in Takapuna overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police are investigating an overnight ramraid in Auckland while also making six arrests after a person was threatened and robbed in a separate incident.

The ramraiders hit My Blitz vape store on Takapuna’s Lake Rd for the second time since May during a 1am burglary, police said.

Photos from the scene showed thieves used a white hatchback to gain entry by smashing through wooden boards that had been erected after a previous ramraid.

“An unknown number of offenders entered the store and stole items before fleeing the scene in a second vehicle,” police said.

“Police located the second vehicle abandoned a short time later.”

Enquiries are ongoing to locate those involved.

My Blitz was earlier hit by young ramraiders in May and was prior to that the target of other night-time incidents.

The store was still boarded up from the last ramraid. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police investigate. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A hatchback was used to smash into the store. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Three people, including a 15-year-old, were arrested after the May ramraid.

Using a second car to make a getaway from the scene in May, they were tracked by police helicopter before police used road spikes to stop their car and arrest them.

In a separate incident overnight on Valley Rd in Mt Eden, police arrested six people after a robbery.

“At around 2.55am, Police were called after a number of offenders threatened a man and stole his vehicle,” police said.

“Thankfully, the victim was uninjured.”

Investigating officers were then able to locate and arrest six people while also recovering the stolen car.

“Enquiries are ongoing and charges are being considered,” police said.