A vape shop in Canterbury is the latest target of teenage ram-raiders. Photo / 123RF

A vape shop in Canterbury is the latest target of teenage ram-raiders. Photo / 123RF

A vape shop in Canterbury is the latest target of teenage ram raiders.

Owner of Goon Vape Shop in Rangiora, Shailes Patel, said they received a call from their security company at about 3.45am telling them their alarm had been activated.

They checked their security cameras from home and saw a car drive into the door.

He said the vehicle appeared to get stuck and it couldn't be driven forward or backward.

The offenders, which looked to be aged between 14 and 16-years-old, then fled the scene without stealing anything.

"They're kids, they're just kids. The neighbour here said they were panicking, they were shouting."

Patel said the door was severely damaged and now needs to be replaced.

"It's just a bloody hassle rather than theft.

"We're thinking we are going to sleep in the shop now for the next few weeks until the door can be fixed," he said.

Builders are on-site at the store today installing a temporary door. Patel estimated it will cost between $6000-$8000 to replace.

He said a few days ago he started a conversation with his wife about installing a bollard outside of the store because of the increase in ram raids in Christchurch.

Now they have decided to instead get a roller door which can be closed and locked at night.

A police spokesperson said they are investigating the attempted ram raid.

They said the vehicle that was used was stolen and two males were seen leaving on foot.

Anyone with information that could help us identify the males is asked to contact police via 105 and quote file number 220609/1194. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.