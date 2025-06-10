Many at the meeting called for the end of the four-month trial and asked the council to consider pedestrian crossings and increasing the road speed from 50km/h to 60km/h, as well as other measures.

Birchwood Lane is home to 5000sq m lifestyle blocks and bare paddocks with a cycle lane on one side, and connects Airport Rd to a Waikato Expressway exit into Hamilton, via Wiremu Tamihana and Alfred Main Drives.

The council data showed the average speed on the road was 60km/h and about 15% of drivers were speeding at more than 70km/h.

Resident Lauren McLean previously told RNZ she could not let her children walk or bike to school unescorted because they had to cross Birchwood Lane to access the cycleway and there were too many drivers doing excessive speeds to do so safely.

On Friday a survey was posted to the Matangi/Tamahere Residents’ page on Facebook asking people to give their thoughts on pedestrian crossings and other measures to make Birchwood Lane and surrounding roads safer, particularly for children.

“Following a recent meeting with council regarding the installation of traffic calming measures on Birchwood Lane, it has become evident that a majority of residents are dissatisfied with both the process and the outcome,” the survey said.

“The measures were implemented without adequate consultation or transparent communication with the community.

“The council has failed to provide sufficient justification for the measures beyond a general claim of reducing resident speeds.”

The council plans to add speed limit signs and investigate safer options for pedestrian crossings. Photo / Google Maps via RNZ

May said at the meeting Birchwood Lane had become an alternative route for rat-runners trying to get from Airport Rd – which links State Highway 3 with SH1 – into the city without using the Tamahere on-ramp to the expressway because of congestion at that roundabout.

But Birchwood Lane resident Andrew Mowbray, who is one of four who set up the survey, pointed out the data from 2022 showed speeding on the road happened between 8am and 9am and 2pm and 3pm, during the times when Tamahere Model Country School began and ended, indicating residents were the culprits.

The council’s traffic calming device policy from June last year stated a road where the problem was caused by residents of the street might be considered less suitable for such a device.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) policy stated such devices should not impair visibility.

The survey said the location of the trial “does not align with the stated goal of improving safety and instead introduces new risks”.

“Council’s actions have misaligned with both NZTA guidelines and its own policy, and the needs of the community,” Mowbray said.

“The unilateral decision-making over a public asset, especially where no clear threat to vulnerable road users exists, sets a concerning precedent.”

Mowbray said there had been 170 responses to the survey so far, details of which would be released to the council first.

In a letter sent on Monday to those who attended the meeting, May confirmed a third chicane, which residents said made it difficult to see oncoming traffic during times of sun strike and fog because it was installed on the brow of a hill, was gone.

“This device was planned to be removed, but [this] has since been done by members of the community.”

She said the two chicanes removed earlier would not be reinstated and only the chicane closest to Devine Rd, near the Tamahere school and shops, would remain.

May said most at the meeting were strongly opposed to the chicanes despite agreeing something needed to be done.

She said the council had since received more feedback supporting the trial from people who felt uncomfortable speaking up at the meeting.

Traffic counters that record speed were to be installed this week, the same week residents expected an increase in traffic due to Fieldays taking place at nearby Mystery Creek.

“These will capture data to inform how effective the chicane and wide centreline installations have been,” she said.

“This data, along with feedback during the trial, will be summarised in August and reported in September.”

May said police confirmed 50km/h was “the safe and appropriate limit” so it would not increase.

She said the council would now add more speed limit signs and paint 50km/h markings on the road itself.

It would also consider widening the centreline at the north end of Birchwood Lane and planting trees.

Potholes would be fixed, and the council would investigate the best option for a safe pedestrian crossing.

“A simple zebra crossing isn’t suitable for this kind of road as it’s been proven to create more risk to children when used alone on a road like this.

“A raised platform crossing with lighting and signage may be possible and would need to be fully funded by WDC as there are currently no funding subsidies available.”

Reopening Newell Rd, which joined Birchwood Lane at one end and was once a thoroughfare to the old State Highway 1 into Hillcrest, would not be part of the council’s project but she said it would support conversations with NZTA if they decided to open it.

May said in her letter the council would work with the residents running the survey but noted that while any information collected would be considered, “official collection of data will be via our website”.

