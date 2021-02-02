Vaccine Day: Government to deliver verdict on Pfizer jab today

The Government is expected to give the greenlight for the Pfizer vaccine to be used in New Zealand. Photo / AP

The Government is to announce today whether it will approve the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine to combat Covid-19.

The Health Ministry has been awaiting licensing approval from Medsafe, its medicines safety authority, so it can use the newly developed vaccine and begin the largest mass vaccination rollout in New Zealand's history.

Medsafe has spent months determining if the vaccine is safe and effective.

In the past week the regulator has sought advice and recommendations from the Medicines Assessment Advisory Committee (MAAC) about the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine.

A ministerial expert advisory committee has reviewed Medsafe's benefit-risk assessment of the data and, depending on feedback, Medsafe is expected to grant provisional approval today.

A press conference has been scheduled this afternoon.

The Government has bought 15 million doses in a "diverse portfolio" of vaccines.

The first purchase agreement is for 1.5 million vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech.

This is enough for 750,000 people who will each need two doses, about a month apart.

An in-principle agreement has been signed with Janssen Pharmaceutica to buy up to 5 million vaccines - likely to be a single dose.

The Government has also signed a further agreement with Novavax to buy 10.72 million doses of its vaccines - enough for two doses for 5.36 million people - but this isn't expected until later this year.

The other deal signed in December would secure New Zealand 7.6 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine - enough for 3.8 million people.

There is enough for every Kiwi and to supply New Zealand's Pacific neighbours with the Government planning to secure vaccines to cover the realm of New Zealand - Tokelau, Niue and Cook Islands.

It also intends sourcing enough to cover Samoa, Tonga and Tuvalu should their governments wish to take these up.

The vaccines will be free for all Kiwis.

First in line for inoculation will be those deemed at highest risk of infection - frontline workers and their families. It is expected to take up to three weeks to complete this phase.

The rest of the population will be immunised midway through the year. The plan is to have everyone immunised by December.

Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins has said the first rollout, which includes the border and MIQ workforce, healthcare workers and their household contacts, is expected to take place in the first quarter.

The second phase, for the rest of the public, is expected in the second half of this year, depending on speed of manufacture and sign-off from Medsafe, which is developing an expedited approval process.

The vaccination programme will require a huge logistical effort - including the Pfizer vaccine needing to be stored about -70C.

The Health Ministry has bought nine large -80C freezers that can hold more than 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Last week Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Medsafe's process not only ensured New Zealanders could feel confident in the vaccines, but it had been timely and meant the country would be ready to receive and administer vaccines as soon as Pfizer could send them.

"We've always known a safe and effective vaccine is a vital part of our Covid-19 response for our long-term control of the virus. 2021 is Year of the Vaccine," she said.

If granted, the provisional approval of the vaccine would mean that Medsafe had enough information and assurance of both safety and effectiveness for it to allow vaccination to start – though there would be continued monitoring of the vaccine here and overseas.

However Hipkins warned if Medsafe decided more assurances were required before it granted approval, he would accept that.

"Safety is paramount and we want to be assured of this and also allow all New Zealanders the same opportunity of protection as other countries," he said.