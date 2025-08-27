Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

US-North Korea relations: Trump hopes to meet Kim Jong Un again soon – The Front Page

Chelsea Daniels
By
The Front Page podcast host·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

International Relations professor Robert Patman is with us to unpack the latest in the DPRK.

US President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his close relationship with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

In a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, he said he hopes to meet with Kim later this year, saying, “I look forward to seeing him... we got along great.”

It’s despite

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save