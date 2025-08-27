University of Otago international relations professor Robert Patman told The Front Page that Trump has even claimed he knows Kim better than anyone, except for Kim’s sister.

“That’s an extraordinary claim. I’m sure the people who have to work for Kim every day might be prepared to trade places with Mr Trump.

" Mr Trump feels very comfortable talking to dictators. He’s got a real soft spot for Vladimir Putin, [who] presides over a murderous regime, which has invaded a neighboring country... So we shouldn’t be surprised about that.

“He also likes to put the emphasis on himself as a deal maker, and that sort of emphasis on being a deal maker ties in with this sort of narrative that he’s got special relationships with some of the most feared people in the world, such as Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un.

“So I think he’s hyping up leverage with the North Koreans, but there’s no evidence that North Korea has actually delivered anything in terms of substance,” he said.

Meanwhile, in an unusual move, Kim has recently released a highly emotive video of a ceremony for fallen soldiers in Pyongyang who died fighting for Russia.

It’s the first time he’s acknowledged the deaths of more than 100 troops, and a move that has had international experts scratching their heads.

Patman said this could be a public display, possibly aimed at reminding Russia not to take North Korea’s support for granted.

