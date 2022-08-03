Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Michael Neilson is a senior political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says "positive dialogue" is needed in "tense times" as China and the United States trade barbs amid Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

The US House Speaker touched down in Taiwan today, becoming the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island claimed by China.

Chinese officials have called it a "major political provocation" upgrading official exchanges with Taiwan and a "serious violation" of the one-China policy - under which the US recognises and has formal ties with China rather than the island of Taiwan.

Beijing quickly announced it would conduct military manoeuvres in retaliation for her presence.

Asked if Pelosi's visit was "helpful" amid current tensions, Ardern said it was "not for New Zealand or for me to cast judgment on the decisions from other leaders as to where they visit and why".

"The most important thing we need between all parties right now is dialogue and diplomacy.

"New Zealand will continue to call for there to be engagement and communication between both nations and those where we have seen that contested environment."

Asked if New Zealand's stance was influenced by its massive trade reliance on China, Ardern said New Zealand was retaining a position it had long held.

"We have long been a nation that in the face of tensions like these that will call for dialogue.

"I'm pleased to see that the both presidents from China and the United States have recently had both lengthy calls, that is positive dialogue and diplomacy is what we need in these tense times."

Ardern said she had visited Beijing but had no plans to visit Taiwan.

She did not say if there was an official position on if MPs wanted to visit Taiwan.

"There have been visits by MPs over the years. But the last visit at a ministerial level I believe, was in about 1998. New Zealand does engage with Chinese Taipei economically through APEC, that's long been a tradition."

Pelosi's visit has ratcheted up tension between China and the United States because China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it views visits by foreign government officials as recognition of the island's sovereignty.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, (centre) walks with Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (left) as she arrives in Taipei. Photo / Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP

Just after her arrival, Pelosi said the visit "honours America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan's vibrant democracy".

National leader Christopher Luxon said her visit was "a decision for the US but one to watch closely.

"We really want the US and China to resolve their own tensions. And we want to be able to work with both countries."

He said he would not visit Taiwan if he became prime minister.

Act Party leader David Seymour also said he would not comment on "an American domestic decision" but added "any person has the right to go to Taipei if the people of Taipei want them there".

"It's not up to the [Chinese Communist Party] to decide who can go to Taipei. The fact that they even think that's an acceptable position shows we've got problems."

He said he had not visited Taiwan before but would visit if invited.