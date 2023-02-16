Urgent medical care centres and GPs open across Hawke’s Bay

Residents carry pets and possessions as Venables Ave, Maraenui Napier, was evacuated on Wednesday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Te Whatu Ora Hawke’s Bay has confirmed urgent medical centres and several GPs in Napier and Hastings are now open to support those in need in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

City Medical at Napier Health Centre is open 24 hours each day, while the urgent care clinic at Hastings Health Centre is open until 7pm each evening.

Elective surgeries, endoscopy services and outpatient appointments in Napier, Hastings, Wairoa and Central Hawke’s Bay were cancelled for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Te Whatu Ora said affected patients are being contacted and offered a telehealth appointment if appropriate or rebooked as soon as possible.

Three acute theatres (including emergency c-sections and urgent cancer surgery) and radiology are operating at Hawke’s Bay Hospital in Hastings.

“Te Whatu Ora acknowledges whānau will be concerned about the whereabouts of loved ones who may have been impacted by flooding but asks people to not come into the Hawke’s Bay Emergency Department unless seeking urgent medical care,” a Te Whatu Ora Hawke’s Bay spokesperson said.

People with children in pain can contact the Hastings Central Dental Clinic at 06 873 4860, which is providing a relief-of-pain clinic between 8am and 4.30pm.

Meals on Wheels was delivered in Hastings and plans were under way to restore the service to Napier on Thursday.

Anyone who needs support is asked to call Civil Defence Emergency Management.

GPs open in Napier include:

Maraenui Medical Centre (10-12pm)

Taradale Medical Centre (9am-midday)

Greendale Medical Centre

Carlyle Medical Centre (limited hours)

The Doctors Napier (8am-9pm)

Hastings:

The Doctors Hastings

Totara Hastings

Totara Flaxmere

The Doctors Gascoigne

Hauora Heretaunga

Central Hawke’s Bay:

Tukituki Medical Centre

The Doctors Waipawa

Te Whatu Ora advised people in need of medication to go to their nearest open pharmacy.

“If you are going to run out of medication in the next two days, pharmacies can dispense a small emergency supply without a prescription. If possible, this should be from your normal pharmacy. Please don’t go to the emergency department for your medication.”

Pharmacies open in Napier include:

Napier Health Centre pharmacy

Unichem on Munroe Street at The Doctors Napier

Greenmeadows Pharmacy at The Doctors Greenmeadows

Glenn’s Pharmacy

Pharmacies open in Hastings include:

Hastings Health Centre pharmacy

Unichem Russell Street Pharmacy at The Doctors Hastings

Bay Plaza Pharmacy Hastings

Gilmours Havelock North Pharmacy in Havelock North

Flaxmere Pharmacy

Denton’s Pharmacy in Havelock North

Taiwhenau Pharmacy within Hauora Heretaunga

Care Pharmacy at Totara Health

Countdown Pharmacy open

Whittakers Havelock North

Parkvale Pharmacy

Life Pharmacy Hastings

Unichem Stortford Lodge

Pharmacies in CHB open include:

Unichem Waipukurau

Waipawa Pharmacy.