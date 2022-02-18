Upper Hutt prisoner escapes jail from horticulture nursery

Rimutaka Prison in Upper Hutt. Photo / File

A male prisoner has escaped from his job at a horticulture nursery at Rimutaka Prison.

Police were alerted at about 3.15pm yesterday that an inmate at the Upper Hutt prison had left the jail in a vehicle, a spokesman said.

"Police are making inquiries to locate him," he said.

Lower North Regional Commissioner Paula Collins said corrections was working with police to track him down.

"As soon as staff were made aware of the incident the prison was locked down immediately and Police were requested to attend as a priority," Collins said.

Collins said their immediate priority was locating him.

"We are actively sharing information with Police, including recordings of his recent telephone calls," Collins said.

Officials urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact Police on 111.

Corrections had completed notification as required by the Victim Notification Register, Collins said.