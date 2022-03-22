Two men were seriously assaulted in Upper Hutt on Saturday night. Photo / NZME

A woman believed to have followed and filmed two men less than an hour before they were seriously assaulted has now been identified by police.

One man remains in Wellington Hospital with life-threatening injuries following an assault at 8.30pm on Saturday night in Upper Hutt.

The men had called police at around 7.50pm, saying a woman was following and filming them, and police had been working to establish if the two occurrences were linked.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd today confirmed they had identified the woman involved.

"Information provided to Police by members of the public has helped identify the woman," he said.

"Staff are continuing to establish if there is any link between her interaction with the two men and the later attack on them."

The two men were walking along Fergusson Drive near Caltex Rimutaka at around 8.30pm on Saturday night when they were approached by a man and seriously assaulted.

One was transported to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and remains in a critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

The other received moderate injuries and has since been discharged from hospital.

Police confirmed yesterday the injuries were not gunshot or stabbing wounds but the result of blunt force trauma inflicted by an object.

Todd said police had spoken with a number of people in relation to the investigation.

"This has been really valuable and has assisted our investigators with their inquiries.

"We urge anyone who is yet to come forward and speak to Police to do so.

"We continue to appeal to motorists who were passing through this area who may have dashcam footage or private dwellings in the area with home CCTV footage to contact Police as this footage could assist us with our inquiries."

Police are also continuing to appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of the Caltex Rimutaka Fergusson Drive area between 7.40pm and 8.40pm on Saturday night, and ask them to contact Police.

"The information you have could assist us in holding those responsible for this serious assault to account, and providing answers to the man's whānau."