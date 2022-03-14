A Far North driver had an unlucky turn of events after ploughing into a parked police car last Thursday. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

A Far North driver had an unlucky turn of events last week after an alleged tyre blowout led him to crash his car into the back of a parked police car.

The accident occurred about 3.30pm last Thursday afternoon, right outside Kaitaia's Kauri Arms Tavern.

The 19-year-old driver's silver Toyota Hilux clipped the back of the police sedan, resulting in extensive damage to the patrol car's right-side panel.

Senior Sergeant Dan Williams, of Kaitaia, said the incident was a reminder that accidents can happen and warned drivers to remain vigilant on the road.

"The matter has been referred to the Traffic Crash Unit who will inspect the vehicle and will corroborate a story based on the evidence," Williams said.

"I will also pass on my recommendations to that team as we initially thought he was rubbernecking, but the driver claims it was just a tyre blowout."

Williams explained the reason police were in the area in the first place was due to an earlier call regarding another man who had been causing a nuisance in Commerce St.

The 34-year-old with links to Kaitaia was out on probation and had been reported three times to police for disruptive behaviour in the main street.

Williams said the patrol car involved in the accident was eventually replaced, but the car that replaced it was later damaged by the nuisance man and also taken off the road.

"The guy we were dealing with appears to have been affected by alcohol and/or drugs and was eventually arrested for his behaviour and for headbutting the replacement car window," Williams said.

"After he was arrested, we found out he was Covid-19 positive, so we had to work out how to safely isolate him and also keep our staff safe.

"We will be opposing bail, particularly given his probation matters, and it's expected he will appear in court shortly."