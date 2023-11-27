Our new coalition Government kicks into gear, rates rises and axed cycle lanes in Auckland’s proposed budget and why medical students here can’t afford to finish thier degrees in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP Video / Getty

The University of Auckland says there was a breakdown in communication about a planned bird cull, which led to the man hired to shoot the birds prompting an emergency response when he was spotted on campus.

Armed police and dog units responded to the University of Auckland (UoA)’s city campus. They cleared the area after the university issued an alert at 8.15am Sunday for students telling them to stay away.

“A male offender armed with a long weapon of some description was last located in Sector 100,” UoA told students.

Later Sunday, police said the man wasn’t a threat and there was no cause for concern as he was there for a planned bird cull.

Armed police and dog units respond to reports of a man armed with a weapon seen on the University of Auckland campus. Photo / George Block

Given the UoA raised the alarm about him being on-site, questions were raised about who had organised the cull.

But UoA vice-chancellor Dawn Freshwater said the university employed the man to kill pigeons, which is usually done about twice a year, and there had been a breakdown in communication.

The cull is done to manage health and safety issues with the birds, Freshwater said.

A university spokeswoman said using a firearm was regarded as a humane option. She said the contractor uses an air rifle and they need to comply with firearms legislation and meet good practice standards.

“The university schedules such culls to occur at times when few people are about the campus,” the spokeswoman said.

“Students and neighbours are not advised [of the culls] as there is no risk to them nor to any other people on campus.

“The contractor needs to notify police after carrying out the appropriate hazard assessment and putting related controls in place,” she said.

Armed police at University of Auckland's student commons after reports of an armed offender on campus. Photo / George Block

Freshwater said the breakdown in communication which led to the alert being issued would be addressed.

She said she was pleased with how quickly the university responded to what was initially thought as a potential threat.

“The safety of our staff and students, as well as of the wider community, is paramount,” she said.

The university worked closely with police to clear the campus and ensure the safety of the community and emergency procedures were quickly put in place as part of its standard protocols.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.



