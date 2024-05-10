United front sinks Sharks in Charity Shield

Corey Adams�, pictured in action against Napier Marist, scored twice in his team's 8-2 defeat of Wainui Sharks in an Eastern League football game last weekend that doubled as the O’Neill Charity Shield match which was postponed from the start of the season. Photo / Paul Rickard

Gisborne United secured their first trophy of the season last Saturday.

They beat Sunshine Brewing Wainui Sharks 8-2 in an Eastern League football game that doubled as the O’Neill Charity Shield match.

The shield is contested by the Eastern League champions and Bailey Cup winners of the year before. It was scheduled as a season-opening fixture but was postponed.

As Heavy Equipment Services United won the league-and-cup double last season, they were to play last year’s league runners-up, Wainui Sharks, in the charity shield match. The teams’ first meeting in the league offered the opportunity of a catch-up game.

For much of the first half the Sharks held their own, scoring through central midfielder Brett Dempster and striker Korbi Schallinger.

United were in goal-scoring mood, though, and strikes by midfielders Corey Adams (2), Malcolm Marfell and Dane Thompson, strikers Sam Royston, Damon Husband and Jacob Adams, and defender Jonathan Purcell took the game away from Wainui.

The part that holding midfielder Aaron Graham played in a tidy United performance was significant for watching player-coach Josh Adams. Graham was having his second game back after picking up a calf injury in the Geoff Logan Memorial Tournament, and Adams said he looked to have made a good recovery.

Adams rested himself on Saturday. He is coming back from a “slight injury” and wanted to be fit for United’s Central Federation Cup quarterfinal against Horizon Premiership side Palmerston North United seconds in Napier tomorrow. They are the team who beat a depleted Gisborne Thistle side 6-3 in the first round of the cup. (Thistle have no Federation League game this weekend).

Defensive midfield kingpin Kieran Venema is in doubt after pulling up with a hamstring strain in a Bailey Cup game two weeks ago, but otherwise Gisborne United will travel south close to full strength.

Palmerston North United seconds play in a league that is the equivalent of the Pacific Premiership, which Gisborne United won in 2021 before stepping down a level to the Eastern League . . . they didn’t have enough players willing to do the travel required to compete in a league made up mostly of Hawke’s Bay teams. But they showed they were good enough when they beat Federation League team North End, of Palmerston North, on penalties in the Federation Cup final at Harry Barker Reserve in September 2022.

Josh Adams said that while United hadn’t been severely tested in Eastern League games this season, he was confident they had the players to win . . . if they put together a 90-minute performance.

The defence was settled, with fullbacks Ben Hansen and Jake Robertson, and centrebacks Kieran Higham and Purcell. Midfielders Corey Adams, Marfell, Thompson and Graham were performing well week in, week out, and strikers Jacob Adams, Husband and Royston were playing with confidence.

With the coach, himself, added to that squad, it would be hard to dismiss Gisborne United’s chances of progressing to the Federation Cup semifinals, particularly as they beat another Horizon Premiership side, Takaro Jokers, 3-2 in the first round.

In other Eastern League first-division action last weekend, C & G Plumbing High School Old Boys Black Hearts drew 2-2 with Coates Associates Wainui Demons, while Neighborhood Pizzeria Wainui Sandbar beat Thistle Youth A 6-1.

The Wainui-Thistle Youth match had its moments . . . a Wainui player was sent off and a Thistle player was cautioned.

Wainui Sandbar top the table with 10 points, one point ahead of Gisborne United, who have a game in hand.

Striker Kerryn Pegram gave HSOB the lead about two-thirds of the way through their ding-dong battle with Wainui Demons. Two minutes later, Demons striker Jarom Brouwer equalised.

Fifteen minutes on, HSOB central midfielder Liam Wire was rewarded for a wholehearted performance when he forced the ball into the net from five metres in a crowded goalmouth.

It took Demons five minutes to equalise, Yannis Kokkosis trying to burst the net from the penalty spot, and that’s the way it stayed.

HSOB coach Matt McFatter said striker Oscar Williams was their man of the match, but all of his side deserved “a pat on the back”.

Smash Palace Shockers Gold had the bye.

In Division 2, Gizzy Bobcat Services Thistle top the table with 12 points from four wins in four games. They are two points ahead of QRS Wairoa Athletic and three ahead of Thistle Youth B, Versatile Thistle and HES United Seconds. Thistle Youth B have a game in hand.

Closest games were the Thistle Youth B victory over 1st Class Decorators Wainui Salty Dogs, 2-1, and Versatile Thistle’s 5-4 win against Thistle Vintage-Masters.

Gizzy Bobcat Services Thistle beat Tatapouri Bohemians 5-0, SP Shockers Green beat HES United Seconds 5-1, and CGP High School Old Boys Eels beat HSOB Sports 5-1.

In the women’s Eastern League, Gisborne Laundry Services Wainui Riverina beat Smash Palace Shockers 2-1 and YMCA Thistle beat Bohemians 4-0.

Renae Lolohea reports that the Wainui Riverina-Shockers game was a tough battle.

Riverina were without the injured Lily Auckram, and midfielder Manaia Mill was captain in her absence.

Shockers opened the scoring after 30 minutes, through skipper Bree Allan.

Riverina player-coach Lizzie Hall inspired her team with her driving attacking play and powerful shooting. One of her shots led to Riverina’s equaliser.

Hall dribbled past two defenders and shot. The ball deflected off Shockers goalkeeper Grace Levy and looked as if it might go in, when striker Clara Tuhou followed up to make sure and knocked the ball into the net.

Levy was on fire in the Shockers goal and foiled many Riverina attacks.

With one minute to go in the first half, Hall drew a defender and threaded the ball through to Harriet Jefferies, who slotted it past Levy to put Riverina 2-1 up.

Both teams played some great football in the second half, without adding to the score.