The chalets are an all-encompassing experience perfect for all ages. Photo / Paul Taylor

Whether you are after a relaxing stay close to the beach, or on a farm, Hawke’s Bay offers the perfect combination of surf and turf this summer. Hawke’s Bay Today is running a short series showcasing unique holiday homes so, if you are after something unusual, we might have the spot for you.

The Waimārama Chalets are a labour of love and offer a one-of-a-kind experience, perfect for big groups, family functions, or as a couples retreat.

Built by George Ashcroft and decorated by his wife, Marina Richter, the space is divided into gorgeous buildings, filled with mosaic artwork, paintings, wall art and stained glass windows.

A builder by trade, Ashcroft purchased the land in 1982 when it was covered in silver poplar trees. He cleared it with an axe before building his home and the chalets.

The Birds Nest offers a magic experience for a romantic and secluded getaway. It winds into the trees where the building sits high like its namesake.

The Tea Castle Chalet offers a great experience for big groups or large families, with a room specially designed for young children.

Richter described the property as possessing “a little bit of love in every corner”, as they have put in years of hard work, with her artistic skills well utilised, giving something incredible to look at in every spot.

“We discovered a love for colour and sculpture,” she said.

The couple took inspiration from their location with beach-themed artwork and textured walls. Photo / Paul Taylor

She has found a way to portray her love of art and combine it with Ashcroft’s building skills, which are visible in the walls and ceilings.

The location is close to the beach and the city, and guests can listen to ocean sounds in bed at night, explore the local beaches, swim, fish and dive.

The owners have worked hard to create their slice of paradise and holidaymakers can explore extensive gardens while feeling like they are in a Disney film.

The Waimārama Chalets are currently for sale but have spaces to be rented out over the summer.

Location - Waimārama

Cost - $300 per night

People - Eight to 10 guests

