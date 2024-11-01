Unhappy meal? Submissions overwhelmingly reject Wānaka McDonald’s

One hundred and six people have agreed to speak at a meeting later in November.

Wao Aotearoa Charitable Trust, strongly opposed to the idea, had concerns about the visual and aesthetic impact on the town.

“The proposed site is highly visible at the entrance of Wānaka and is adjacent to significant landscape features such as Mount Iron,” its submission said.

“The development will have a substantial adverse impact on the visual and aesthetic values of this sensitive location.

“The proposed mitigation measures, including planting and mounding, are insufficient to address the impacts of the building, signage, lighting, and parking areas.

“This site does not align with the community’s objective to protect and enhance our natural landscapes.”

The trust also had concerns about waste management, with the submission saying Wānaka had shown leadership in the move to a zero-waste economy.

A concept image for the new McDonald's at Mt Iron, Wānaka.

“McDonald’s continued use and reliance on single-use and disposable packaging goes against commitment to zero waste and environmental protection. The toxicity and waste caused by single-use packaging leaks into the environment, and causes a huge amount of damage to our ecosystems.”

In a joint submission by Wastebusters and Plastic Free Wanaka, opposed to the idea, said the heart of Wānaka’s shared values was protecting the natural environment.

“This includes guardianship of our outstanding natural landscape, protection of our alpine waterways and transitioning to a circular economy, and is recognised in the council’s strategic documents including the Vision Beyond 2050, the Destination Management Plan and the Waste Management and Minimisation Plan.

“Thirty percent of the community (5565 people) have already signed a petition to stop a McDonald’s from opening in Wānaka, with waste and the environmental impact being commonly cited concerns.”

There were also people who would like to see some golden arches in their area.

One woman, who lived about a kilometre from the proposed site, was for the restaurant being built - but with some conditions.

“Opening hours are restricted to 10pm on weeknights and 12pm on weekends,” her submission said.

“I am concerned by the potential for excessive traffic movements, unsafe driving and anti-social behaviour by McDonalds customers speeding along Aubrey road at night disturbing sleeping residents. Limiting opening hours would help reduce the impact.”

The local also wanted to see safe access for cyclists and contribution to local community projects that enhance the environment of the adjacent Mt Iron Reserve.

Another resident in favour said it would be “a positive addition to take away food outlets in the town” and that “it is appropriate for people to have food choices”.

The council meeting is set down for November 25.

