Agricultural Show promotes free public transport as it cracks down on waste

Christchurch’s biggest week, from November 9-11 has historically seen upwards of 100,000 people flock to Canterbury Agriculture Grounds.

Christchurch’s biggest week, from November 9-11 has historically seen upwards of 100,000 people flock to Canterbury Agriculture Grounds.

The NZ Agricultural show will boast free public transport, along with a host of other initiatives as organisers look to reduce the amount of waste produced on site.

Christchurch’s biggest week, from November 9-11 has historically seen more than 100,000 people flock to Canterbury Agriculture Grounds, bringing with them waste - which the show’s general manager, Tracey Ahern, wants to reduce.

The show’s approach to waste reduction will include using fine woodchips for stable bedding instead of the usual 50kg of straw.

Children will be able to attend this year's New Zealand Agricultural Show in Christchurch for free. Photo / Geoff Sloan

In the past, the straw has been removed off-site to compost but Ahern wants to see if this can be composted on-site and used at the park throughout the year.

A popular initiative might be free public transport on buses transferring from Eastgate, Hornby and Riccarton at various times in the morning.

Hundreds of secure bike racks have been installed, paper platforms have been moved to digital and mobile hydration stations with reusable cups will reduce single-use plastic water bottles.

“We’re working with our waste minimisation experts to review our current practices,” said Ahern.

“We’re spending a lot of time talking with key stakeholders to better understand their thoughts and requirements so that we can support them to minimise and divert waste from landfill.”

Ahern said the show was also looking at other events in the region to learn from their waste management experiences.

The show attracts Kiwis from far and wide for its vast range of wildlife, games and competitions. This year’s event will be free for children, thanks to a generous grant from the Kiwi Gaming Foundation.

Many popular attractions return, including the show’s beloved Boar Breeders - which promises to boast the proudest boars in the South Island.

The competitions offer the chance for boar breeders across the country to bring their prized pigs to the show and win in a number of categories - including best dressed, when the boars take to the catwalk.

“It’s not just what you wear, it’s how you wear it too,” the guidelines of the event said.

The show has partnered with advisers Nestle and Sustainably to assess the show and gather information before, during and after the event.

Waste management will go as far as providing bin ambassadors, to help people put rubbish in the right bins.

“This is a great opportunity for the show to gain insights into effectively managing event waste as we hope to increase the presence of best practice bin stations at future events,” Ahern says.



