Unexplained death: police calling for information about Christchurch woman's final moments

Photo / NZH

Police are appealing for witnesses as they try to piece together the last moments of a Christchurch woman found dead in the Port Hills area.

Rosalie Anderson-Hill, 21, died near Summit Road in the Heathcote Valley, between Sunday and the early hours of Monday morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells said her death was being treated as "unexplained" while police try and piece together a timeline of her movements.

Anderson-Hill's body was located by a member of the public near the Cattlestop Crag.

Wells said police wanted to hear from anyone who was in the area on Sunday, or saw the woman walking in the Mt Pleasant, Lyttelton or Summit Road area overnight on Sunday through to Monday morning.

Anderson-Hill is described as having a slim build, approximately 160cm tall with dreadlocked blonde hair.

She was wearing a dressing gown with a hood, white and blue paisley-patterned

long pants and black and white shoes.

"She may have had a black globe-brand longboard with her," said Wells.

"This is about 1m in length with a slight dip in the middle of the board."

Police are yet to locate her longboard and would like to hear from anyone who

might have found it.

• Anyone with any information can contact police via 105 and quote file number

201026/8376. Alternatively information can be provided anonymously through

Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.