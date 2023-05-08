The Prime Minister addresses some big questions following the King’s coronation, another hike in grocery supplier costs and teachers to walk off the job again in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The person who was found dead on Lake Rd in Ohinemutu over the weekend was a 21-year-old male.

In a statement this afternoon, police said a post-mortem would take place today to determine the man’s cause of death.

Police said they would still like to speak to anyone with information that could help with inquiries, and in particular any sightings of the young man between 7.30pm Saturday, May 6 and 1am Sunday, May 7.

The man was found dead on Lake Rd near Rotorua Hospital shortly after 1am on Sunday.

Anyone with information could contact police by calling 105 and referencing file number File 230507/9750.







